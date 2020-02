MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 30: Diede De Groot and Aniek Van Koot of the Netherlands play in their Women's Wheelchair Doubles Semifinal against Marjolein Buis of the Netherlands and Zhu Zhenzhen of China on day eleven of the 2020 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 30, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Morgan Hancock/Getty Images)

Foto: Stringer Morgan Hancock / Getty Images