GODSPELL 1972. He was Jesus and I was Judas. Beginning a friendship of 50 yrs. In June of ‘87 within 78 hours I was best man at his wedding and he became a godfather of my 1st child. I, my wife and children mourn the passing of a great a friend.

R. I. P. Richard Gilliland pic.twitter.com/LYbFUMpLmk