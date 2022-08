Fünf deutsche Spielerinnen dabei - UEFA benennt beste EM-Elf

✨ 𝑻𝒆𝒂𝒎 𝒐𝒇 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑻𝒐𝒖𝒓𝒏𝒂𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕



⚽ UEFA's Technical Observer panel has released the @WEURO2022 XI, featuring five Germany players, four from England and one each from France and Spain.



Full story: ⤵️#WEURO2022