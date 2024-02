Ter Stegen vor Comeback beim FC Barcelona

🧤😍 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐜-𝐀𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐞́ 𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐧 has received the medical green light and is available for #BarçaGranada! pic.twitter.com/A9JreFqq3w