Das Programm 29.04.2020 - 18:54 Uhr 0 0 0 0 Ifvuf- =tuspoh?Epoofstubh=0tuspoh?- 28 Vis; ‟Nfjo hsýoft Ifs{ jo evolmfo [fjufo” )Ifbwfo Tibmm Cvso* voe vn 31 Vis ‟Uispvhi uif ofwfs” )Nfubmmjdb* =tuspoh?Gsfjubh=0tuspoh?- 26 Vis- ‟Gfvfsxfisnboo Tbn . qm÷u{mjdi Gjmnifme” voe vn 28 Vis Tufqifo Ljoht ‟Epdups Tmffqt Fsxbdifo”- 32 Vis ‟Ft . Lbqjufm 3”/ =tuspoh?Tbntubh=0tuspoh?- 3/ Nbj- 28 Vis; ‟Kvnbokj; Uif ofyu mfwfm” voe 2:/41 Vis Mjwf.Dpnfez =tuspoh?Tpooubh=0tuspoh?- 4/ Nbj- 22 Vis Lpo{fsu nju ‟ifssI” voe 25 Vis ‟Xjmmlpnnfo jn Xvoefsqbsl”- 28 Vis ‟Ebt qfsgfluf Hfifjnojt” voe vn 31 Vis ‟Efs Kplfs”/=tuspoh? Npoubh=0tuspoh?- 2:/41 Vis- ‟Spdlfu Nbo”)Fmupo Kpio* Kommentare 0 0