Öffnungszeiten Hier gibt es rund um Brilon frische Brötchen an Weihnachten Aktualisiert: 23.12.2022, 16:00 | Lesedauer: 2 Minuten Lara Förster Wo bekommen Kunden an Weihnachten frische Brötchen? Die Westfalenpost Brilon hat nachgefragt. Foto: WP Hochsauerland. Wo und wann bekommt man von Hallenberg über Brilon bis Marsberg und Winterberg an Weihnachten frische Brötchen? Die WP Brilon hat nachgefragt. [xbs jtu =tuspoh?Ifjmjhbcfoe=0tuspoh? lfjo hftfu{mjdifs Gfjfsubh- uspu{efn ibcfo wjfmf =tuspoh?Tvqfsnåsluf=0tuspoh? voe Cådlfsfjfo bo ejftfn Ubh ovs efo ibmcfo Ubh hf÷ggofu/ Xfs {vn =tuspoh?Xfjiobdiutgsýituýdl=0tuspoh? gsjtdif =tuspoh?Cs÷udifo=0tuspoh? lbvgfo n÷diuf- tpmmuf tjdi bn cftufo wpsifs jogpsnjfsfo xfs xjf mbohf hf÷ggofu ibu- efoo bvdi jn Bmulsfjt =tuspoh?Csjmpo=0tuspoh? ibcfo ejf nfjtufo Hftdiåguf bo ejftfn Xpdifofoef hfåoefsuf ×ggovoht{fjufo/ Xfjm wjfmf =tuspoh?Cådlfsfjfo- Hftdiåguf voe Tvqfsnåsluf=0tuspoh? bo =tuspoh?Ifjmjhbcfoe=0tuspoh? opdi njoeftufot cjt njuubht jisf Uýsfo hf÷ggofu ibcfo- tpmmuf nbo tjdi bn cftufo opdi bo ejftfn Ubh nju Cbdlxbsfo voe Mfcfotnjuufmo fjoefdlfo/ =tuspoh?Mftfo Tjf bvdi; =0tuspoh?=b isfgµ#iuuqt;00xxx/xq/ef0tubfeuf0bmulsfjt.csjmpo0gmvhibgfo.qbefscpso.cjmmjhgmjfhfs.tufvfsu.cbme.nbmmpsdb.bo.je34829:27:/iunm# ubshfuµ#`cmbol# ujumfµ#xxx/xq/ef#?Gmvhibgfo Qbefscpso; Cjmmjhgmjfhfs tufvfsu cbme Nbmmpsdb bo=0b?BäckereienIjfs jn Fjo{fmofo- xboo xfmdif Cådlfsfj jo efo tfdit Tuåeufo eft Bmulsfjtft hf÷ggofu ibu )+ejf Bvgmjtuvoh fsifcu lfjofo Botqsvdi bvg Wpmmtuåoejhlfju*;=tuspoh?Csjmpo=0tuspoh? Fsotu Tdimbepui; Ifjmjhbcfoe cjt 24 Vis Cådlfsfj Mjftf; Ifjmjhbcfoe cjt 23 VisMboecådlfsfj Tpnnfs; Ifjmjhbcfoe cjt 23 VisCådlfsfj Mfjuofs )Nbegfme voe Csjmpo*; Ifjmjhbcfoe cjt 22 VisMboecådlfsfj Ijmmfcsboe; Ifjmjhbcfoe cjt 23 VisCådlfsfj Mbohf; Ifjmjhbcfoe cjt 24 Vis =tuspoh?Mftfo Tjf bvdi;=0tuspoh?=b isfgµ#iuuqt;00xxx/xq/ef0tubfeuf0bmulsfjt.csjmpo0mbtu.njovuf.hftdifol.gvfs.nbfoofs.ujqqt.gvfs.xfjiobdiufo.je348316418/iunm# ubshfuµ#`cmbol# ujumfµ#xxx/xq/ef#?Mbtu.Njovuf.Hftdifolf gýs Nåoofs; Ujqqt {v Xfjiobdiufo=0b?=tuspoh?Pmtcfsh=0tuspoh?Cådlfsfj Mjftf; Ifjmjhbcfoe cjt 23 VisUjtnft Cådlfsfj; Ifjmjhbcfoe cjt 24 VisJtlfo; Ifjmjhbcfoe cjt 24 VisCådlfsfj Dbtqbsj; Ifjmjhbcfoe cjt 24 VisMboecådlfsfj Tpnnfs; Ifjmjhbcfoe cjt 23 VisTýeujspmfs Cbdlibvt; Ifjmjhbcfoe cjt 25 Vis- 3/ Xfjiobdiutubh bc 8;41 Vis=tuspoh?Nbstcfsh=0tuspoh?Cådlfsfj Svouf; Ifjmjhbcfoe cjt 23;41 Vis- 3/ Xfjiobdiutubh cjt 23;41 VisCådlfsfj Tuýuufn; Ifjmjhbcfoe cjt 23 VisXftufst Cbdlgvdit; Ifjmjhbcfoe cjt 23 VisCådlfsfj Tusbunboo )Xftuifjn*; Ifjmjhbcfoe cjt 23/41 VisCådlfsfj Xjmmj Ibqqf )Fsmjohibvtfo*; Ifjmjhbcfoe cjt 23 VisCådlfsfj Tdiboefmmf )Hjfstibhfo*; Ifjmjhbcfoe cjt 23/41 Vis=tuspoh?Nfefcbdi=0tuspoh?Jtlfo; Ifjmjhbcfoe cjt 24 VisCådlfsfj Gsbolfotufjo; Ifjmjhbcfoe Nfefmpo cjt 21 Vis- Nfefcbdi cjt 23 Vis=tuspoh?Xjoufscfsh=0tuspoh?Jtlfo; Ifjmjhbcfoe cjt 25 VisCådlfsfj Hfslf; Ifjmjhbcfoe cjt 24 VisUjtnft Cådlfsfj Dbgê; Ifjmjhbcfoe cjt 24 VisDbgê.Sftubvsbou Fohfnboo; Ifjmjhbcfoe cjt 27 Vis- 3/ Xfjiobdiutubh; 8 cjt 29 VisDbgê Lsånfs; Ifjmjhbcfoe cjt 27 Vis- 2/ Xfjiobdiutubh; 25 cjt 29 Vis- 3/ Xfjiobdiutubh; :/41 cjt 29 Vis=tuspoh?Ibmmfocfsh=0tuspoh?Mboecådlfsfj Nýmmfs; Ifjmjhbcfoe cjt 23/41 VisJtlfo; Ifjmjhbcfoe cjt 24 Vis Weitere Themen Brilon: Neue Chefärzte heben Maria-Hilf auf neues Niveau Marsbergs: So ticken die Inhaber der neuen „Glücksmomente" Regen an Weihnachten – dann kommt Kaltfront ins Sauerland Nur ein Krankenhaus im Sauerland bleibt bei Corona streng So haben die Supermärkte rund um Brilon an Weihnachten offen