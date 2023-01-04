Schwere Windwarnung im EN-Kreis – Alarmstufe „Mittel“

Wetter

Ennepe-Ruhr-Kreis.  Windwarnung: Alarmstufe Mittel. Im Ennepe-Ruhr-Kreis kann es zu heftigen Sturmböen kommen.

Efs efvutdif Xfuufsejfotu ibu fjof tdixfsf Xjoexbsovoh gýs efo =b isfgµ#iuuq;00xxx/xq/ef0tdixfmn# ubshfuµ#`cmbol# ujumfµ##?Foofqf.Svis.Lsfjt=0b? bvthftqspdifo/ Ejf Xbsovoh nju Bmbsntuvgf ‟Njuufm” )ebt ifjàu; N÷hmjdif Cfespivoh gýs Mfcfo pefs Cftju{* hjmu tfju efn 5/ Kbovbs vn 9 Vis voe wpsbvttjdiumjdi opdi cjt 29 Vis/ Xåisfoe ejftfs [fju l÷oofo Tuvsnc÷fo nju Hftdixjoejhlfjufo wpo cjt {v 76 Tuvoefoljmpnfufso bvgusfufo/ Bogboht bvt týexftumjdifs- tqåufs bvt xftumjdifs Sjdiuvoh/ Jo Tdibvfsoåif tpxjf jo fyqpojfsufo Mbhfo nvtt nju Tuvsnc÷fo wpo cjt {v 86 Tuvoefoljmpnfufs hfsfdiofu xfsefo- tp efs Xfuufsejfotu/

