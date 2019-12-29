Fotografin hat ein Grafikbüro 29.12.2019 - 19:18 Uhr 0 0 Inhalt ARTIKEL AUF EINER SEITE LESEN > … … Vorherige Seite Nächste Seite Fotografin hat ein Grafikbüro Krystyna Dobek wurde 1961 in Danzig geboren. Sie studierte visuelle Kommunikation an der Fachhochschule Dortmund mit dem Diplomabschluss im Fach Foto-Design. Die Freiberuflerin lebt und arbeitet in Witten und hat ihr Grafikbüro im Forschungs- und Entwicklungszentrum FEZ auf dem Wittener Campus. Dobek fotografiert heute nicht mehr, sondern gestaltet Webseiten, Plakate, Prospekte und Briefpapier. Ihre in Korea lebende Tochter macht für sie Illustrationen. Inhalt ARTIKEL AUF EINER SEITE LESEN > … … Vorherige Seite Nächste Seite 0 0