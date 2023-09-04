DJ-Duo Artbat: Emotional melodies and Ukraine in the heart

Essen. The innovative duo Artbat has established itself internationally in the DJ scene - an interview about deep emotions, home and hope for peace.

The rapid rise of the DJ duo Artbat has even taken them to the mainstage of the world's most popular electronic music festival, Tomorrowland. The two Ukrainians Vitallii "Batish" Limarenko and Artur Olegovich are among the defining figures of the "melodic techno" music trend. After their big break with their remix of the Monolink-Song "Return To Oz", Star-DJs around the world played Artbat's powerful and emotional productions. In an exclusive interview, Limarenko and Olegovich talk about their Ukrainian homeland and the hope for peace as well as the impact of "melodic techno" and their new single "Coming Home" with the well-known singer John Martin ("Don't You Worry Child"), which they published for the Independence Day of Ukraine.

Your new song "Coming Home" was released during Ukraine's Independence Day - what kind of sign do you want to set with it?

Artbat: "The name of the song speaks for itself really. It’s all about people and their wishes to come back home, to their families, wishing to reunite, living at home in peace, freedom and with love."

The melody and the vocals seem very emotional - what do you want to express with the song?

Artbat: "We want to express those experiences, deep emotions and memories that live in each of us. Especially in these times when millions of people are forced to leave their homes and families. We want to convey these emotions and of course the hope of returning home soon!"

How did the collaboration with John Martin come about?

Artbat: "We wrote the music and wanted to find beautiful and soulful vocals for the track, which will remain in the hearts of those who hear it. We were sure that John Martin would do the perfect job. We were also touched by how supportive he was with us and our home country. Of course, all this can be easily heard and felt in the lyrics and his amazing voice and vocals."

What is the significance of John Martin's special voice for the song?

Artbat: "As we said, he cares and supports us and our country with all his heart and talent. Multiplied by the emotions that he conveys with his lyrics, cannot leave anyone indifferent. He drives home the emotional message of the song."

Who wrote the lyrics to the song?

Artbat: "Our dear friends John Martin and Michel Zitron."

Did you find it difficult to find the right words?

Artbat: "For John, it all came from the heart, which is why it turned out so sincerely and deep. The process has been very touching and emotional."

What does home mean to you?

Artbat: "This is where everything is dear, your family, friends, where you feel calm and comfortable. It is where you are charged with strength and love. Home is where your heart belongs and you feel free, settled and welcome."

You grew up in Kiev - do many family members and friends still live there?

Artbat: "Yes, almost all are there."

Are you afraid that something might happen to them?

Artbat: "Yes, always. This is the sad reality of what is happening in Ukraine now. But were are praying every day for peace and that our beloved ones and of course us can live in peace."

You are international DJ stars and almost constantly travelling all over the world - how much do you care about the sad news in your country?

Artbat: "Of course, this is a daily subject. We are in constant hope for the soonest possible victory of Ukraine over the Russian aggressor and the liberation of all Ukrainian territories. We are grateful to all countries who support our country in this."

As a musician you are regularly in the public eye – do you try to use this attention?

Artbat: "Yes, it comes from our hearts, we are representatives of our country in the world. That is why we wrote this song and want to spread this message of hope, not only to our own people, but to all those across the world."

I saw your performance on the mainstage of Tomorrowland 2022 live as a guest - you could feel a lot of emotionality in relation to Ukraine... What can you do as DJs and musicians for your country?

Artbat: "We bring our culture, identity, the true and real situation about what’s going on. Of course we try to help the people in our country and bring as much attention and awareness as possible to what is going on. It’s an obligation that comes from heart."

You have achieved something that only a few artists can achieve - you are one of the pioneers of "melodic techno" and have shaped and developed a style of music. Did you ever expect such a successful career?

Artbat: "We didn’t think about it. In fact we love making music that gives emotions and new experiences. But this is really nice to hear! We will keep trying to make interesting music for our fans both new and old."

Now acts like yourself are playing on the mainstages of the biggest festivals worldwide - what makes the sound of "melodic techno" so special?

Artbat: "We love melodic techno for its pleasant drive and possibility to share deep emotions that raise your consciousness higher. We feel absolutely free and create different emotions while playing. Every smile on the dance floor gives us creativity and positivity."

What goals do you have as DJs and music producers in the future?

Artbat: "Of course, this is new and interesting music that will bring new emotions and impressions. What we love about music is that it gives you the opportunity to transport you and your mind to completely unique places. We are also developing our label Upperground and working on label showcases around the world. We want to share our vision on a global scale."

Do you believe that the people of Ukraine will soon be able to live in peace in their country again?

Artbat: "Yes, it’s our main hope and dream. We believe and know that it will be one day soon. You can also see how strong our nation is and there is no other way, than only triumph of justice and truth. Ukraine stands together and we are forever grateful for the love and support received."

Here is the Video of "Coming Home"

